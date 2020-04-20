How to Wear a Cloth Face Mask Properly

As of 8 p.m. Monday, everyone in Connecticut will be required to wear a cloth face mask in public, if it is not possible to maintain a safe social distance.

Governor Ned Lamont's recent executive order also applies to riders in taxis, ride-sharing services and on public transportation.

Health experts offer some ways to make sure your mask actually works. Medically-approved masks, such as the N-95, should be reserved for health care workers on the front lines.

Most people can use a surgical mask or homemade cloth mask, which is less about protecting yourself and more about protecting others nearby.

Experts say the key to a mask’s effectiveness is in how well it molds to your face.

The CDC recommends that your cloth mask should fit snugly, but comfortably, against the side of the face. It should be secured with ties or ear loops. The mask should include multiple layers - or folded - fabric. You should be able to breathe easily through it, according to the CDC.

How to Wear a Cloth Face Mask (CDC)

Snug Against Side of Face

Secured with Ties or Ear Loops

Multiple Layers of Fabric

Breathe Without Restriction

The World Health Organization recommends washing your hands before putting on your cloth mask using hand sanitizer or soap and water. Do not touch the mask while you are using it. If you do touch the mask, wash your hands again.

When it is time to remove your mask, the WHO recommends doing it from the back. Then, wash your hands again. It is recommended that you replace a mask as soon as it is damp.

To clean your mask, you can toss it in the washing machine and dryer. But, if the mask gets damaged or changes shape, you should get or make a new one, according to the WHO.

How to Wear a Cloth Face Mask (WHO)

Wash Hands Before Putting on Mask

Don't Touch Mask While Using

Remove Mask from Behind

Replace a Damp Mask

Clean Mask in Washer/Dryer

Replace Mask if Damaged

