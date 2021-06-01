Husband of Jessica Edwards to Appear in Court Today

The husband of Jessica Edwards, a South Windsor woman who was found dead in East Hartford more than a week after she was reported missing last month, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in connection to her death.

Edwards was a 30-year-old South Windsor woman and mom to a 7-month-old baby boy. After over a week of searching, her body was found in a wooded area in East Hartford on May 21.

Edwards' husband, 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson, was arrested and is facing first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with her death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Edwards' death a homicide and said she died of asphyxiation due to compression of the torso and neck.

Hutchinson initially told police he didn't know what happened to Edwards, who was first reported missing on May 10 by her sister.

He later admitted to police that he and his wife to into a fight at their condo on May 9, Mother's Day, and at some point, he realized she was no longer alive, an arrest affidavit stated.

Hutchinson admitted to police he eventually backed his Jeep up to the front of their condo and put Edwards' body into the back of the SUV, according to the affidavit.

He said he drove away and selected a "random GPS" location while on his way to the East Hartford Police Department, stopped and dragged Edwards' body into the woods, the court documents stated.

Hutchinson last appeared in court on May 24 where his bond was set at $1.5 million.