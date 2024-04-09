‘Husky Nation, we appreciate you guys': UConn men's basketball team returns to welcome home rally

From Bradley International Airport to Storrs hundreds turned out to show their support for the UConn men’s basketball team.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the team and they had a simple message of thanks for the fans including those who showed up at Gampel Pavilion.

“Husky Nation we appreciate you guys. Thank you,” said Alex Karaban.

The UConn men’s basketball team brought back another national title to Storrs.

“Back-to-back. Let’s go. We appreciate you guys supporting us all season. You are a big part of our success. UConn has a big standard winning championships and we will continue to do that. Let’s go Huskies,” said Donovan Clingan.

Players thanked the hundreds of students and community members who filled the stands at Gampel Pavilion for this welcome home rally.

“These guys gave everything they had and then we just won absolutely everything. We won everything. Everything,” said Head Coach Dan Hurley.

That hard work started back in June and it led to the Huskies securing their 6th championship.

Also, the team revealed Tristen Newton would be inducted into the Huskies of Honor.

“Thank you for everything,” said Newton.

After the rally, we caught up with Hurley.

“It's great to be home. I can't wait to get my bed,” said Hurley. “You know, obviously we didn't get much sleep last night and it's just been, you know, just that euphoria from, you know, reach your ultimate goal and now you start to have a chance to reflect on all the work and just all the great moments of the year.”

It was a time to celebrate, but there’s also a realization that everyone on the team might not be back next season.

“Yeah, it's bittersweet, but, you know, it's the same way you felt last year. Our job is to keep putting together teams that our fans love,” said Hurley.

Hurley says that work continues and he hopes to bring back a seventh title.