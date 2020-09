Interstate 395 Northbound is closed from Thompson to the Massachusetts state line after a crash and serious injuries are reported, according to state police.

The highway is closed between exit 53 and the Massachusetts line.

State troopers are investigating.

#CTtraffic Interstate 395 Northbound, between Exit 53 and the Massachusetts line is closed. Troopers are investigating a serious injury accident. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopD — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 3, 2020

Police warn to expect delays if you are traveling in or around the area.