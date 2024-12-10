I-395 South closed in Norwich due to multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 395 South is closed in Norwich because of a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

The CT Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 18 and 14.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. State police said injuries are being reported, but the extent is unknown.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is responding to the scene for a fuel spill.

Cars are being detoured off the highway from Route 97, to Route 169, to both Routes 2/32, and then back to I-395, according to the DOT.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.