EAST HARTFORD

Part of I-84 East closed in East Hartford due to pedestrian crash

CT DOT

Part of Interstate 84 East is closed because of a pedestrian crash in East Hartford, police said.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash was reported in the area of exit 58 just before 8:30 p.m.

State police said serious injuries are being reported. Troopers are responding to the scene.

The HOV lane on the westbound side of the highway is also closed, but it's unknown if the two closures are connected.

No additional information was immediately available.

