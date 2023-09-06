I-84 East closed in West Hartford due to serious car crash

Interstate 84 East is shut down in West Hartford because of a serious two-car accident, according to Connecticut State Police.

The highway is closed between exits 44 and 46. It appears as though a truck was involved and has front-end damage.

State police said serious injuries are being reported. The accident happened at about 8:10 p.m. and it's unknown when the road will reopen.

A portion of I-84 West is closed in the area as well, including the left and HOV lane. State police are investigating and they're asking drivers to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.