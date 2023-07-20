Tolland

Police investigating motorcycle crash that closed I-84 West in Tolland

Interstate 84 West was closed in Tolland because of a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.

The highway was closed before exit 68 for crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to fire officials. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m.

LifeStar was called to the scene. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

One lane was reopened about an hour later.

