Crashes cause big delays on I-84 West in Plainville

Connecticut Department of Transportation

Two crashes have been causing heavy delays on Interstate 84 West in Plainville on Friday morning.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided between exits 35 and 33 and injuries are reported in another crash between exits 33 and 32.

The tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided just after 8:30 a.m. No injuries are reported.

State police said there was a one-vehicle crash between exits 33 and 32 around 8 a.m. and injuries were reported. No information was immediately available on the extent of the injuries.

The scene of that crash has cleared.

