Cromwell

I-91 ramp in Cromwell reopens after motorcycle crash

Connecticut Department of Transportation

A motorcycle was involved in a crash on an Interstate 91 off-ramp and the ramp was closed for awhile on Friday.

State police said the crash was reported around 11:11 a.m. and the I-91 North exit 21 off-ramp in Cromwell was shut down.

Possible injuries have been reported, but no information was available on the extent of them.

The ramp has reopened.

