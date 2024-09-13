I-91 ramp in Cromwell reopens after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle was involved in a crash on an Interstate 91 off-ramp and the ramp was closed for awhile on Friday.

State police said the crash was reported around 11:11 a.m. and the I-91 North exit 21 off-ramp in Cromwell was shut down.

Possible injuries have been reported, but no information was available on the extent of them.

#CTTraffic The I-91 Northbound Exit 21 off ramp in Cromwell has been shut down for a collision involving a motorcycle. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 13, 2024

The ramp has reopened.