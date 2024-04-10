Serious injuries reported in I-91 South rollover crash

Part of Interstate 91 South is closed in New Haven because of a rollover crash on Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 8 and 7.

State police said there appears to be serious injuries, and a person has been taken to the hospital. New Haven fire officials said they were called to the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash was reported just before 10:15 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.