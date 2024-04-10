new haven

Serious injuries reported in I-91 South rollover crash

By Angela Fortuna

CT DOT

Part of Interstate 91 South is closed in New Haven because of a rollover crash on Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 8 and 7.

State police said there appears to be serious injuries, and a person has been taken to the hospital. New Haven fire officials said they were called to the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.

The crash was reported just before 10:15 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.

