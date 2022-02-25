meriden

I-91 South in Meriden Closed After Trucks Jackknife

Meriden tractor trailer crash
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 91 South is closed in Meriden because of jackknifed tractor-trailers, according to state police.

It happened near exit 17.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

