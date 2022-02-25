meriden I-91 South in Meriden Closed After Trucks Jackknife Published 54 mins ago • Updated 49 mins ago Connecticut Department of Transportation Interstate 91 South is closed in Meriden because of jackknifed tractor-trailers, according to state police. It happened near exit 17. #CTTraffic I-91 southbound at Exit 17, in Meriden, is shut down due to jackknifed tractor trailers. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 25, 2022 Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: merideninterstate 91