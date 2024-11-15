I-95 North closed in Groton due to crash involving construction vehicle

Interstate 95 North is closed in Groton because of a car crash involving a construction vehicle, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed between exits 88 and 89, and traffic is being diverted off exit 88, troopers said.

State police said a car crashed into a parked construction vehicle, and injuries have been reported. The extent is unknown.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. The highway was still closed a few hours later.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.