I-95 North exit ramp closed in Groton after serious crash

A crash with serious injuries has closed an Interstate 95 North exit ramp in Groton Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to the area of exit 87 at 9:20 p.m. for a reported accident.

Troopers said serious injuries are being reported.

The exit 87 off ramp was shut down as police conducted their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.