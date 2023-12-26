Mansfield

‘I'll rip your face off:' New details from arrest warrant of Mansfield music teacher

By Bryan Mercer

Connecticut State Police have released the arrest warrant of a Mansfield Middle School teacher charged with second-degree threatening.

Kenneth Johnson, 49, of Mansfield turned himself in to state police on Dec. 21.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening and released after posting a $10,000 bond, according to police.

Johnson is a music teacher at Mansfield Middle School, according to the town's website.

According to the arrest warrant, a student claimed they were playing with a stick on the school bus, and the bus driver told them to get rid of it. When the student failed to get rid of the stick, the warrant says the bus driver had Mr. Johnson come onto the bus to address the student.

In the warrant, the student claims Mr. Johnson told them, "I'll rip your face off" in regard to talking back and not complying with staff requests.

Police say they have reviewed bus video of the alleged incident. The charges submitted to superior court by state police were disorderly conduct and second-degree physical threatening.

Last week, Mansfield superintendent Peter Dart sent a letter to families of Mansfield students and school staff after Johnson's arrest. It said Johnson was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 28 pending an investigation.

