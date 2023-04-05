Impaired Driver Hit Plainfield Police Department Sign: Police

Plainfield police officers didn't have far to go to arrest a driver who was suspected of being impaired.

The 30-year-old man crashed his car into the Plainfield Police Department's entrance sign just before 4 p.m. Monday, police said.

The man was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the Honda Accord, which careened off the road and slammed into the sign, police said.

A photo of the crash scene showed the damaged silver sedan resting amid a pile of concrete blocks from the base of the sign and the broken sign.

The driver, who police said did not perform a field sobriety test “to standard” and refused to perform the breath tests.

He was charged with traveling too fast, failing to maintain the proper lane and operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.