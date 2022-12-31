Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday.

Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.

When state police approached the vehicle, they said they saw several empty containers that appeared to be alcoholic beverages within the passenger compartment.

Investigators said they also found a revolver-style handgun on the front passenger seat. Degracia said that he did not have a pistol permit.

During the interaction, authorities said Degracia appeared to be exhibiting signs of possible impairment. He was taken into custody and is facing charges including drinking while driving, illegal carry of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, improper parking and other vehicle-related charges.

Degracia was released on a $10,000 bond and is due in court on January 17.