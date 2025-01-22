Improving your mood amidst freezing temperatures

With these freezing temps, many of us prefer to stay indoors.

But, according to the experts, getting some fresh air can have a major impact on your mood.

We spoke with Caitlin Ferrero, a nurse practitioner at St. Francis Hospital. She said with the cold and dark conditions, this time of year can be challenging for many people.

“It is a very real disorder that affects many people,” Ferrero said.

She said experiencing low mood, changes in behavior and poor sleep patterns are just a few of the many symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.

“Seasonal affective disorder is, generally speaking, just a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons, namely those colder seasons like fall and winter,” Ferrero said.

So, what can you do to improve your mood during these cold and dark conditions?

“Step outside if you can handle the cold for a bit," Ferrero said. "Or stand by a window if it's a little bit too chilly; get that vitamin D towards you and in your direction.”

She said going back to the basics, like improving your sleep, getting exercise and general self-care, can go a long way.

"Journaling may seem very rudimentary and very simplistic," Ferrero said. "But there's a reason why it's recommended so often, and it's because we can really identify these patterns that are maybe not so clear."

We spoke with people who were braving the cold conditions on Wednesday, and they told us what they do to remain in good spirits.

Ivory Diaz said drinking warm drinks works wonders.

“I'm not a hot coffee girl, but winter is the time for the hot coffee," Diaz said. "Scarves are cute, and layering is fun.”

Bill Rivenburg tries to go on walks during his lunch break at work.

“I try to get out, walk with a friend of mine, and try and stay healthy,” Rivenburg said.

Jerome Campbell from New Britain said it may not be easy, but working on improving all facets of your life makes all the difference.

“As long as you are taking care of your mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing, it takes you to a place in life, and once you taste that, everything else kind of tastes bland,” Campbell said.

People we spoke with said those tips helped them.

Ferrero reminds people if you are experiencing low mood, sleep issues or feel unwell in any way, you should reach out to a medical professional right away.

She said there is no shame in asking for help.