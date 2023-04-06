In Otter News: Four Baby Otters Born at Beardsley Zoo

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces that their North American river otter has recently given birth to a littler of four pups.

The zoo says the birth happened back on March 23, just a few days after the mother, Tahu, turned four years old.

Four pups were born in this litter, and all passed a quick neonatal exam by the zoo's animal care staff.

Beardsley Zoo staff says they're giving first-time mother Tahu her space to raise her litter without human assistance.

In the wild, female river otters raise pups on their own, according to the zoo. The situation will be the same in Bridgeport, as Tahu's mate Sedge passed away suddenly back in early March.

Fans of the zoo's Otter Cam can mark their calendars for mid-May, as the pups are expected to stay secluded in the den with their mother for about eight weeks.