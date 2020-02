Stratford police are trying to locate a missing infant who may be with his mother.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 3-month-old Armani Salicrup Tuesday. He has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 18 pounds. He may be with his mother, 18-year-old Dehasia Gonzalez.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Stratford Police Department at 203-385-4100.