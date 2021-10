Connecticut State Police said there are injuries reported in a motorcycle vs. truck crash in Andover.

Troopers said the crash happened at approximately 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 6 and Hendlee Road.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown at this time.

Officials say the scene remains very active. No additional information was immediately available.