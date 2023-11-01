Inmate at Walker Correctional Institute assaults medical physician and police officer: PD

A Walker Correctional Institute inmate allegedly assaulted a medical physician and a correctional officer on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Joe Baltas, 35, hit a medical physician and pinned them against the wall. He was taken into custody and moved to a different location where he then hit an officer in the face and shoulder, according to authorities.

Both the physician and officer have minor injuries, police said.

Baltas now faces two additional charges for assault on public safety personnel. He's being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Authorities say Baltas was currently serving a life sentence for murder. He also is accused of stabbing two correctional officers at Garner Correctional Institute.