Inmate at Walker Correctional Institute assaults medical physician and police officer: PD

An inmate faces new assault charges, in addition to a previous life sentence for murder and the alleged stabbing of two correctional officers.

By Lia Holmes

A Walker Correctional Institute inmate allegedly assaulted a medical physician and a correctional officer on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Joe Baltas, 35, hit a medical physician and pinned them against the wall. He was taken into custody and moved to a different location where he then hit an officer in the face and shoulder, according to authorities.

Both the physician and officer have minor injuries, police said.

Baltas now faces two additional charges for assault on public safety personnel. He's being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Authorities say Baltas was currently serving a life sentence for murder. He also is accused of stabbing two correctional officers at Garner Correctional Institute.

