Interim principal named for Bristol school after allegations of ‘state testing irregularities'

An interim principal has been named for Ivy Drive School in Bristol amid an investigation into allegations of “state testing irregularities” at the school.

Sara Kulig, a kindergarten through grade 5 math coach, has been appointed interim principal. She will assume the role on Friday and take over after the principal was placed on administrative leave.

Iris White, the acting superintendent of schools, and Shelby Pons, board chair for Bristol Public Schools, said earlier this week that the Bristol Public Schools were recently made aware of alleged state testing irregularities at the school.

“We take these allegations very seriously and have reported such allegations to the State Department of Education,” the statement says.

The Connecticut Department of Education said it is in the “preliminary stages of reviewing information pertinent to this alleged testing irregularity, and should that review so warrant, the CSDE will conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation.”

No additional information has been released on the allegations.

Kulig has been a kindergarten through grade 5 math coach since 2019 and supported three schools in the district, including Ivy Drive for three school years, according to a message White posted on the school’s website.

Kulig has collaborated with district coaches on the planning and implementation of curriculum, developed building schedules with school leadership and implemented a daily schedule to include mathematics support groups and coaching cycles, according to the school district.

She has also provided in-class support to teachers.

Kulig is the director of the Step Up Summer School Program and was a first- and fourth-grade teacher at Greene-Hills School, a kindergarten teacher at Ellen P. Hubbell School, a kindergarten and second-grade teacher at O'Connell School and a special education pre-kindergarten and kindergarten teacher at Plymouth Summer School in Plymouth.

“Our administration continues to cooperate fully with the Connecticut State Department of Education investigation. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and maintain student confidentiality, we cannot provide further information at this time. Please rest assured that the education and well-being of our students remains the district’s top priority,” White said.