Interrogation videos at center of Michelle Troconis hearing

We are continuing to gain insight into initial interviews Michelle Troconis did following the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Interviews Troconis’ attorney is trying to have suppressed, saying they lead to undeserving charges and nothing incriminating came out of them.

“Who was involved in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, and where Jennifer Dulos is right now?” asked an investigator in the second interview with Michelle Troconis following her arrest. “We know you know, we want you to come clean and give us everything you know.”

Lawyers were continuing to show video of the interviews in court. She maintains through the video she knew nothing about what happened to Jennifer Dulos, but investigators continued to press.

“Have you seen your face plastered every… I'll be honest with you, you’re probably the most hated woman in America right now, I'm not being mean, so this is the golden ticket,” another investigator said on camera, adding that Troconis’ insight is crucial to locating Dulos.

By the second interview, investigators also pressed Troconis about discrepancies with her first interview, including her involvement in alleged destruction of evidence along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

“You’re in the car, nobody in the world believes that you didn’t know what was going on,” an investigator said in the video.

These interviews contain statements that Troconis’ attorney is attempting to suppress. But the state maintains investigators were doing their jobs, probing appropriately for information relevant to involvement and the whereabouts of Jennifer Dulos.

“They ask her do you know where Jennifer is and she says, 'I do not know anything about that,' they interrupt her throughout that so you can't even hear that,” Jon Schoenhorn, Troconis’ attorney, said.

Schoenhorn is prepared to argue statements made in the interview were twisted and cherry-picked to prepare the third arrest warrant with the charge conspiracy to commit murder.

“To mislead a judge of a superior court to sign an arrest warrant that should never have been signed,” Schoenhorn said.

Schoenhorn will have a chance to cross examine investigator John Kimball about those discrepancies between the warrant and second interview. The full trial starts Jan. 8.