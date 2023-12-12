Motion to suppress Michelle Troconis' cell phone in trial is granted

The defense for Michelle Troconis scored a victory in court Tuesday. The judge granted the motion to suppress Troconis’ cell phone for the upcoming trial. He claimed the phone was taken unlawfully because there was no warrant for it back in the spring of 2019.

On Tuesday, her attorney also worked to have statements made during Troconis’ transport suppressed as well.

In court, the day was spent interrogating interrogators. Troconis’ lawyer arguing statements made during her transport should be tossed out, because troopers attempted to coerce Troconis to waive her right to an attorney.

“it’s one of the most outrageous violations of constitutional rights in a long time,” Jon Schoenhorn, attorney for Michelle Troconis, said.

He also argued troopers unlawfully brought Troconis to New Canaan when they should have brought her to a closer barracks or precinct.

“Like a trophy for a rare tiger hunt, they brought her for no reason to New Canaan to parade her through the police department to say, 'aha, look what we got,'” Schoenhorn said.

In an audio file heard in court from the transport of Troconis to the New Canaan Police Department following her arrest, you can hear a trooper say, “There is no trouble, it’s not, it’s not trouble, if you, you wish to let the, consult with your attorney and not talk to the police, that’s completely fine, you’re well within your right to do that.”

He and Troconis talk about an attorney multiple times during the transport, but the trooper testified it was only for clarification on her rights.

Assistant State's Attorney Sean McGuinness asks him, “When the defendant indicated she wanted her attorney to do the talking for her, did you at that point cease asking questions about the case?” to which the trooper answers, “yes.”

The trooper also claims Troconis was transported to New Canaan because those were the orders the team was given, but could not recall a reason behind the directive.

There are still 8 hours of interrogation footage the court will continue to work through this week, with the full trial expected to begin Jan. 8.