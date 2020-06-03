George Floyd

Interstate 84 Reopens in Danbury After Closing Due to Protesters

Interstate 84 in Danbury
Connecticut Department of Transportation

Interstate 84 in Danbury was closed Wednesday afternoon because of protesters, but has reopened.

Both sides of the highway had been closed between exits 4 and 5.

Traffic camera showed a heavy traffic backup.

There have been several protests across the state in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

People here and across the country are calling for justice in the wake of the death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

