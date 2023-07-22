Hartford

Investigation underway after child reportedly falls from window in Hartford

An investigation is underway after a child reportedly fell from a window in Hartford on Saturday.

Officers are at the scene on Capitol Avenue.

According to police, a child reportedly fell out of a window. It's unclear how far the child fell.

Details on the child's condition are not available at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

