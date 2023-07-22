Investigation underway after child reportedly falls from window in Hartford

An investigation is underway after a child reportedly fell from a window in Hartford on Saturday.
Officers are at the scene on Capitol Avenue.
According to police, a child reportedly fell out of a window. It's unclear how far the child fell.
Details on the child's condition are not available at this time.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Police are investigating the incident.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.