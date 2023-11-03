Investigation underway after Wolcott man died while in police custody

A Wolcott man died while in police custody on Tuesday and there is an investigation into his death.

The Office of Inspector General said Wolcott police officers were responding to a home on Tyrell Drive around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 because a person was in a mental health crisis.

When they arrived, they found 52-year-old Robert Scott Brown, of Wolcott, covered in blood and lying on the floor.

The Office of Inspector General said he had two large wounds on his neck that appeared to be self-inflicted and he had lost a lot of blood.

Brown was holding a razor and tried to push officers away when they tried to help him, the Office of Inspector General said.

Brown later held a saw blade and officers tried to get him to drop it so medics could treat him, according to a statement from the Office of Inspector General, but he was not cooperative.

Police used a stun gun and took Brown into custody. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, where he died at 5:04 a.m.

The Office of Inspector General said they are investigating, along with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, the Wolcott Police Department, the Bristol Police Department, the Waterbury Police Department and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office.