Investigation Yields No Arrests After February Racial Incident Claim at Ledyard Girls Basketball Game

Ledyard police say there was not enough probable cause to file criminal charges in a racially charged incident during a girls varsity basketball game at Ledyard High School in February.

After a game between Ledyard High and Colchester's Bacon Academy, parents from both teams began arguing and some refused to leave the gym, according to police.

Officers responded to the school to ensure everyone was able to leave the gym safely and learned someone had allegedly used a racial slur either during or after the game.

According to an investigation by Ledyard's superintendent, a member of Ledyard's basketball team heard an adult use a racial slur directed at the team after the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police conducted interviews and reviewed video from several sources, according to investigators.

After consulting with the New London State's Attorney's Office, and reviewing an arrest warrant affidavit, the state's attorney determined there was insufficient probable cause in the case, according to police.