Colchester, Ledyard Schools Update Investigation Into Possible Racial Issue After Girls Basketball Game

Colchester and Ledyard Public Schools have released findings into their investigations about an incident where statements that were racist in nature allegedly were said by adult fans at a girls basketball game earlier this month.

On Saturday, February 5, a basketball game was played between Colchester's Bacon Academy and Ledyard High School in Ledyard.

After the game, Ledyard Superintendent Jason Hartling said several adult spectators from Bacon Academy “exhibited unacceptable behaviors that are not aligned with our values or expectations.” After several warnings, one adult spectator was escorted from the school, Hartling added.

In a statement right after the incident, Hartling said their investigation discovered that at the end of the game, additional spectators from Bacon Academy acted in a “belligerent manner and others made statements of a racist nature.”

On Tuesday, Hartling released new findings into the investigation of the incident.

The person who was removed from the building was done so after walking on the court and approaching the officials, Hartling said.

He said video of the game was shared with both Ledyard and Bacon Academy administrations and the clip was reported to contain a racial slur.

After watching the clip, Hartling said while something was clearly shouted, they cannot confirm what was said and did not pursue the situation further.

Hartling did say a member of the Ledyard team reported hearing an adult direct a racial slur at the team after the game. He said he had no reason to doubt the player who reported hearing the slur.

Colchester superintendent Jeffrey Burt agreed that the video did not confirm any use of a racist slur during the game.

Administrators in Colchester said since the game, they have received one formal complaint that they are actively investigating in accordance with the board's non-discrimination policy and procedures.

At this time, Colchester Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Burt said there is no evidence that any person made any racist comments during the game. "The comment on the video that can be heard during the game may sound like a racial slur, but the lack of response at that moment by anyone in the gymnasium leads us to believe that is not what was actually said in real-time,' he said in part in a statement.

Support services are in place for any students or families that were triggered by this event.