Ansonia Community Comes Together to Help Find Missing 1-Year-Old

The Ansonia community is coming together to help find Vanessa Morales.

AMBER Alert posters are hung up at many of the stores in a strip mall off of Division Street.

And workers tell us they believe her mom used to run errands here.

“It almost feels personal because somebody we’ve seen. It’s sad. It’s a sad thing to see,” said Dave Chauhan, owner of Ansonia Wine & Liquor.

From outside Ansonia Wine & Liquor to the adjacent laundromat, you can’t miss the picture and AMBER Alert for the one-year-old girl who has now been missing for one week.

“I’ve been to other businesses and the poster has been everywhere. So I’m just appreciative the community is doing everything they can,” said Chauhan.

On Monday, Ansonia detectives as well as Connecticut State Police returned to Myrtle Avenue.

We’re told they were following up on the investigation into Vanessa’s disappearance and the homicide of her mother Christine Holloway at their home there.

Investigators say Holloway was beaten to death and they are now searching for who killed her.

“I feel bad. It’s terrible,” said Sadi Vidro, of New Haven.

Vidro said Vanessa’s vanishing hits close to home. He has a daughter about the same age.

“This is my first daughter so you just want to take care of her,” said Vidro.

Also on social media people have shared the AMBER Alert and suggested putting up red lights at homes if they’re willing to take in the missing child.

Police said while that can serve as a show of support for Vanessa’s family whoever has the child should bring her to a hospital, fire station or police headquarters.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the FBI at 203-503-5555.

Police said the child’s father has been cooperative and he was arrested by New Haven Police on unrelated weapons charges.