Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Closes I-84 West in Plainville

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 84 west in Plainville on Tuesday.

State police said a tandem trailer box truck jackknifed around 4 a.m. I-84 west is closed and all traffic is getting off at exit 35. Drivers are still able to get on Route 72.

There are icy conditions in the area and the state Department of Transportation has been contacted, troopers added.

No injuries are reported.

It's unclear what the truck was carrying.

There is no estimate for how long the highway will be closed, however, state police said it may take some time to clear.