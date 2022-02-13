New London

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Closes Lanes on I-95 North in New London

Connecticut State Police

A jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed lanes on Interstate 95 north in New London on Sunday.

State police said a tractor-trailer struck the railing and jackknifed across all but one lane of the highway.

Submitted Photo

State Dept. of Transportation officials said only one lane is open between exits 83 and 85.

There is more than a mile of congestion in the area between exits 82A and 85.

According to state police, there is a diesel spill and the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection is responding. A Dept. of Transportation worker is making a dam to keep the diesel from reaching the catch basin.

Submitted Photo
Authorities have not released details on when the highway may full reopen.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

New Londonjackknifed tractor trailer
