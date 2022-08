There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35.

State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers to consider a different route.

#cttraffic a tractor-trailer unit has jackknifed on I-84 westbound at exit 35 in New Britain. Currently, the on-ramp & right two lanes are closed, left & left center lanes are open. Please consider alternate route! — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 22, 2022

