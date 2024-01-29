uconn basketball

Jason Sudeikis poses with Jonathan at UConn women's home game

By Cailyn Blonstein

UConn Huskies

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis stepped off of the pitch and onto the basketball court this weekend as he enjoyed a UConn women's basketball game.

UConn posted a photo of Sudeikis hanging out with Jonathan XV at the home game in Storrs on Saturday.

In the photo, Sudeikis can be seen courtside with a big smile on his face.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sudeikis wasn't the only star at the game. Former UConn players including Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi were also there.

UConn honored the 2003, 2004, 2013 and 2014 National Champions before the start of the game.

The game was a big one for the Huskies as they played rival Notre Dame. Unfortunately, Notre Dame handed UConn its first home loss of the season 82-67.

This article tagged under:

uconn basketball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us