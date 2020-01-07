Jennifer Dulos Case: Read the Kent Mawhinney Arrest Warrant

A local attorney who represented Fotis Dulos in civil cases and is described by police as a personal friend to Fotis has been charged in connection with the disappearance of Fotis' estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

Kent Mawhinney, 54, was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Bond was set at $2 million.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Fotis was arrested on murder charges in the case Tuesday. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.