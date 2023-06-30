Jewett City man has died after motorcycle crash in Plainfield: police

A 38-year-old Jewett City man has died after a motorcycle crash in Plainfield Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened on Canterbury Road around 8:39 p.m. Police said 38-year-old Nathan Carcieri, of Jewett City, was driving a 2012 Yamaha YZFR6L motorcycle, lost control, went off the road and hit a stone wall

Emergency crews who responded began treating Carcieri, who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield, where he died just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

They said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Friday.

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating.

No one else was hurt in the crash.