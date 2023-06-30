Plainfield

Jewett City man has died after motorcycle crash in Plainfield: police

Plainfield police department sign
NBC Connecticut

A 38-year-old Jewett City man has died after a motorcycle crash in Plainfield Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened on Canterbury Road around 8:39 p.m. Police said 38-year-old Nathan Carcieri, of Jewett City, was driving a 2012 Yamaha YZFR6L motorcycle, lost control, went off the road and hit a stone wall

Emergency crews who responded began treating Carcieri, who had suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield, where he died just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Friday.

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

This article tagged under:

Plainfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us