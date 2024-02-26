After months of training, Jonathan XV will soon become UConn's top dog

The University of Connecticut is getting ready to promote Jonathan XV to top dog.

The 10-month-old Siberian husky will take over as the university's mascot in a "Changing of the Collar" ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony will take place at halftime on Gampel Pavilion's center court during the men's basketball game.

Jonathan XIV will transition into a more relaxed, retirement status as he approaches his 11th birthday. He'll ease into a quieter life as the university's elder states dog.

UConn officials said Jonathan XV has been going through regular training and reinforcement of appropriate behaviors. He has followed the lead of older Jonathan and his handlers from the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity.

The university said Jonathan XV has become more confident every day, as he's approached by adoring fans during walks around campus with the older Jonathan.

“He’s truly a natural when it comes to games,” Laura Centanni, co-chair of APO's Husky Committee, said. “The first time I took him to a game, it was like I could see him absorbing the energy of the crowd, and he immediately stood up straighter and had this intense light in his eyes."

He was born on April 19, 2023 and was introduced to the public a few months later. Jonathan XV is a purebred Siberian Husky who was part of a six-puppy litter born in Ontario, Canada.

Jonathan XV and the older Jonathan quickly grew close and developed a strong brotherly bond, the university said.

“Jonathan XV looks up to his brother. He follows XIV around constantly and always vies for his attention,” Jenna Epstein, co-chair of the APO Husky Committee, said. “Jonathan XIV is such a role model for XV, and XV will have big paws to fill, but he’ll have the best teacher.”