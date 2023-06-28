UConn

Meet Jonathan XV, the adorable mascot-in-training at UConn

NBC Universal, Inc.

UConn has a new mascot-in-training and his name is Jonathan XV.

UConn photo by Sydney Herdle

The puppy, UConn’s 15th canine mascot, arrived on campus earlier this month and will be learning from UConn’s beloved Jonathan XIV.

Jonathan XV and Jonathan XIV pose for a portrait on June 19, 2023. (Peter Morenus/UConn Photo)
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jonathan XV is a purebred Siberian Husky who was part of a six-puppy litter born in Ontario, Canada on April 19, and handlers picked him up on June 17 – National Mascot Day -- and brought him back to Connecticut, UConn said.

UConn photo by Sydney Herdle

UConn said Jonathan XV made his public debut Wednesday morning and he’ll eventually attend university events as his training progresses.

Jonathan XV stands next to the Jonathan the Husky statue at the Wolff Family Park outside Gampel Pavilion on June 20, 2023. (Peter Morenus/UConn Photo)

Jonathan XIV, who was introduced as a puppy in early 2014, isn’t going anywhere, UConn assures.

He is going to be 10 years old in October and will become a mascot emeritus role.

And he's still be making appearances.

Jonathan XIV had surgery in January to remove his spleen and a non-cancerous mass that had grown on it, but fully recovered and was able to join the UConn men’s basketball team in March in Houston, where they won the NCAA national championship.

March Madness Apr 3

A Look at UConn Men's 5 National Championships Wins

NCAA Tournament Apr 4

 UConn Wins 2023 Men's Basketball National Championship

uconn basketball May 26

President Biden Honors UConn Men's Basketball Team at White House

UConn said Huskies named Jonathan have represented UConn since 1935 and the name is in honor of Jonathan Trumbull, the last colonial governor and first state governor of Connecticut.

Alpha Phi Omega has helped to care for the Jonathans since the 1970s.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us