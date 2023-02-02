Jumpfest Cancels Friday Events Due to Threat of Dangerous Wind Chills

Salisbury's annual Jumpfest will get off to a delayed start this year.

Festival organizers said they have cancelled all Friday events due to the forecasted high winds and dangerous wind chills.

Temperatures Friday evening could be down near zero with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The "feels-like" temperature will be -10 to -20 by Friday evening.

Those "feels-like" temperatures could fall to -30 early Saturday morning but the winds will begin to diminish throughout the day Saturday and temperatures are expected to climb into the 20s.

Jumpfest organizers said all events Saturday and Sunday will go on as scheduled.