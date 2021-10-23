Jury Finds New Haven Man Guilty of Sex Trafficking During Last Year's Super Bowl

A federal jury said a man from New Haven was found guilty of commercial sex trafficking during last year's Super Bowl in Miami.

The U.S Attorney's Office in Florida said 48-year-old Edward Walker brought two adult woman and a 17-year-old girl to Miami from Connecticut to engage in commercial sex acts during the Super Bowl.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Court officials said Walker "emotionally, psychologically and financially coerced the victims into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which Walker kept."

Additional evidence also showed that Walker planned to take the women to Chicago, New Orleans and Las Vegas to further sexually exploit them, officials said.

The federal jury found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and transporting a person for sexual activity.

Walker will be sentenced on Jan. 6 in Fort Lauderdale and he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

The FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with Miami-Dade Police Department's Human Trafficking Squad and the South Florida Human Trafficking Task Force, investigated the incident.

To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, you can call 888-373-7888, text “BeFree” (233733), or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org. The toll-free phone, SMS text lines and online chat function are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.