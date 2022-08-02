Waterbury

Jury Selection for Alex Jones Case Begins Today in Waterbury

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. On Thursday, April 9, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter ordering Jones to stop falsely claiming that toothpaste, mouth wash and other products sponsored by his show can help prevent COVID-19.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Jury selection begins in the case against talk show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday.

Courts in both Connecticut and Texas have already found Jones liable for defamation.

The jury selection in Connecticut is about determining how much money Jones will owe the families. A separate trial began last week in Austin, Texas.

Continuing Coverage

Alex Jones Jul 29

Alex Jones' Media Company Files for Bankruptcy Amid Trial

Alex Jones Jul 26

Sandy Hook Defamation Trial: Conn. Detective Tells Texas Jury That Alex Jones Is ‘Most Dangerous' School Shooting Denier

Sandy Hook Jul 14

Alex Jones Defiant in Deposition in Sandy Hook Hoax Lawsuit

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jones was sued for defamation after saying the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax involving actors to increase gun control.

He has since acknowledged the shooting took place during a deposition in April, but said he's not responsible for the death threats and harassment his followers directed toward the victims' families.

The jury selection starts at 10 a.m. in Waterbury for the Connecticut case.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyAlex Jones
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us