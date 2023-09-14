Jury selection for trial in connection to Jennifer Dulos disappearance expected to start in October

Jury selection is expected to begin next month for Michelle Troconis’ trial in connection with the 2019 disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who is presumed dead.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering-physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the second degree and she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jennifer Dulos disappeared in May 2019 after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan and there has been no sign of her since.

Troconis was the girlfriend of Jennifer’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos when Jennifer disappeared.

Fotis Dulos was charged with the murder of his estranged wife. He died in January 2020, days after police interrupted his suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

Jury selection for Troconis’ trial has been scheduled to begin on Oct. 4, Troconis’ attorney said.

Troconis and her legal team wanted to move her trial out of Stamford and into Hartford, but a judge denied the request, according to Troconis’ attorney.

In a motion filed in March 2020, attorney Jon Schonehorn asked for Troconis’ case to be transferred to Hartford County and called police bringing Troconis’ case to Stamford a scheme to attempt to break her down by pulling her away from her loved ones.

In May, Schonehorn filed a new memo with the State's Attorney, saying that a need to move the location was also, "due to the immense prejudicial effect pre-trial publicity has had on potential jurors in the Stamford-Norwalk Judicial District."

Earlier this year, Michelle Troconis was granted the right to have her GPS ankle monitor removed as she awaits trial.