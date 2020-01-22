The Case of the Disappearance of New Canaan Mom Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos Is Reported Missing Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019. Police said they found evidence of attempts to clean up a crime scene at her New Canaan home. In the early days of the search, police circulated this flyer in the hopes that it would generate leads in the search to find out what happened to her.

Estranged Husband, His Girlfriend and Attorney Arrested on Murder-Related Charges Days after Jennifer was reported missing, police arrested her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, in connection with the disappearance.

They were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree and have pleaded not guilty.

On Jan. 7, Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping in the first-degree murder. He has been released on bond and is under house arrest.

Hia attorney, Norm Pattis, said the case is "entirely circumstantial" and Fotis Dulos wants to clear his name. Pattis filed a motion to have charges dismissed. He plans to waive a probable cause hearing and ask to go to trial as soon as possible.

Read Arrest Warrant Charging Fotis Dulos With Murder

Troconis was arrested the same day and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. She has been released on bond.

Read Warrant Charging Michelle Troconis With Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Read Warrant Charging Kent Mawhinney With Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis and a civil attorney, was also arrested has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He remains in custody.

Defense Attorney Presents 'Gone Girl' Theory Around a month after Jennifer Dulos disappeared, Pattis, brought about a "Gone Girl" theory, based on a novel about a woman, after reviewing a novel Jennifer wrote. Jennifer's family responded, saying they were concerned about the "continuous attacks and ludicrous theories."

Blood-Stained Shirt Found: Report

In late July, the Hartford Courant reported that police found the shirt they believe Jennifer Dulos was wearing on the day she disappeared and it was stained with her blood. The report says it was found in trash cans in Hartford.

Pattis responded, saying, " I am unaware of any evidence about what she was wearing when she disappeared. This sounds like dangerous speculation."

Prior Arrest Warrant Documents Bloodstains, Missing Seats and More In September, police released the arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos. In it, police documented bloodstains, missing seats, a mystery trip to an auto detailer and license plates dumped down a storm drain.

One of the arrest warrants issued for Fotis Dulos says the office of the chief medical examiner, based on lab results and information presented about the case, indicated that due to the degree of blood loss and other factors, "he was prepared to state that Jennifer Dulos had sustained injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider 'non-survivable' without medical intervention."

Jennifer Dulos' Medical Records

Norm Pattis said his client obtained compelling evidence that Jennifer Dulos might still be alive: a medical bill dated after she disappeared. A motion filed in Stamford Superior Court said Fotis obtained one of Jennifer Dulos’ medical bills for “reproductive” services.

Jennifer Dulos’ friends and family say that the claim that Jennifer might have received medical treatment after she disappeared is inaccurate.

Family spokesperson Carrie Luft said the bill was an automatic charge that had nothing to do with any in-person appearance.

Fotis Dulos Wants Divorce Case Dismissed Fotis Dulos in December filed a motion to dismiss his divorce case.

Timeline on the Case of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos

Read a timeline of the case, from the time that Jennifer was reported missing in May until now.

Search Continues for Jennifer Dulos

Police have a dedicated website on the search for Jennifer Dulos. They have set up a tipline at 203-594-3544 as well as a dedicated email address, findjenniferdulos@newcanaanct.gov.