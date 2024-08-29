Part of Kettletown Road in Southbury reopens after devastating floods

A portion of Kettletown Road in Southbury, which sustained serious damage after devastating floods over a week ago, has reopened.

Governor Ned Lamont said the road, also known as State Route 487, is now open from Stonegate Drive to Burr Road.

The road was washed out from flooding on Aug. 18, which left widespread damage in towns across the state.

At Georges Hill Road next to Kettlewood State Park, neighbors say at least four homes are essentially stranded – meaning they can’t access the road because their bridges or the road collapsed.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Georges Hill Road remains closed to thru traffic. Work is underway to repair the washed away road, which has left a handful of residents unable to leave their property by car.