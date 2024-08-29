Southbury

Part of Kettletown Road in Southbury reopens after devastating floods

By Angela Fortuna

Kettletown Road before and after devastating floods on Aug. 18, 2024.
Governor Ned Lamont

A portion of Kettletown Road in Southbury, which sustained serious damage after devastating floods over a week ago, has reopened.

Governor Ned Lamont said the road, also known as State Route 487, is now open from Stonegate Drive to Burr Road.

The road was washed out from flooding on Aug. 18, which left widespread damage in towns across the state.

At Georges Hill Road next to Kettlewood State Park, neighbors say at least four homes are essentially stranded – meaning they can’t access the road because their bridges or the road collapsed.

Georges Hill Road remains closed to thru traffic. Work is underway to repair the washed away road, which has left a handful of residents unable to leave their property by car.

