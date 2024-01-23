L.L. Bean to close New Haven store

L.L. Bean will be closing the New Haven store in February.

The company said it will close the location at The Shops at Yale on Feb. 11.

“This decision comes as we evolve the size and concept of our stores to best serve customers going forward,” the company said in a statement.

The L.L. Bean at The Shops at Yale opened in August 2018.

It is one of three L.L. Bean stores in Connecticut. The other two are at Danbury Fair in Danbury and The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor.

“While it is difficult to close a location, we are undertaking the closure with great care for our employees and with the knowledge we can continue to serve Connecticut customers online at llbean.com and at retail stores in Danbury and South Windsor. We value the loyalty our employees and customers – especially local students – have shown to us in New Haven for the past five years and are grateful to be part of their outdoor adventures,” the company said in a statement.

An L.L. Bean is expected to open in Enfield. The website for Brookside Plaza in Enfield lists L.L. Bean as one of the key retailers for the development on Hazard Avenue.