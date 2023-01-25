Bristol

Lake Compounce Begins Hiring Today

It might be a wintry day, but the warmer months are coming and Lake Compounce is starting to hire workers for the season.

Lake Compounce said there are 95 days left until 2023 Opening Day at “America’s First Amusement Park” on Saturday, April 29.

Lake Compounce is looking for more than 1,000 employees across all positions including lifeguards, rides, food and beverage and more.

Workers can earn up to $18 per hour and receive free tickets and more.

Get details on requirements for employment here.

You can apply online here starting today.

