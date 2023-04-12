Lake Compounce Opening Day is on Saturday, April 29

Lake Compounce in Bristol has announced its opening day for the season and is holding a job fair this weekend to hire more team members.

The amusement park will open for the season on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. This year marks its 177th year.

A job fair is also being held on Saturday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starlight Theater. The amusement park is looking to hire an additional 300 team members.

Attendees at the job fair will have the opportunity to apply, interview and be hired on the spot. Details on the job fair can be found here.

For this season, the Boulder Dash roller coaster and Titan Track have been upgraded, the Potato Patch food stand will have a new order process and a new menu item is being debuted.

The amusement park will also be having a Summer Concert Series with a variety of local bands and national acts. The live concerts will begin on Memorial Day Weekend and will run every Saturday during the summer and on holiday weekends.

Every concert is included with general park admission and Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passes.