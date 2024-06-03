Southington schools closed Tuesday, dismissing early Wednesday for Trooper Pelletier's wake and funeral

Southington schools will be closed on Tuesday and they will dismiss early on Wednesday because of the wake and funeral for Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier.

Pelletier, 34, died in the line of duty on Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southington.

Pelletier’s wake is scheduled for Tuesday at the Della Vecchia Funeral home on North Main Street in Southington and his funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, according to his obituary.

The calling hours at the Della Vecchia Funeral on Tuesday are open for family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. and for members of the law enforcement community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. They are not open to the general public.

The funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. It is not yet clear if the public can attend.

Steven Madancy, the superintendent of schools in Southington, said 200 to 300 vehicles are expected for the funeral processions, so schools will follow the three-hour early dismissal schedule for the district on Wednesday.

Early dismissal schedule

High schools: No lunch served

Southington High School: 7:37 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Karen Smith Academy: 7:40 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Middle schools: No lunch served

DePaolo and Kennedy: 8:05 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Early elementary schools: Grab-and-go lunch

Flanders, Hatton, Oshana, South End, Thalberg: 8:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

Late elementary schools: Grab-and-go-lunch

Derynoski, Kelley, Strong: 8:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trooper Pelletier grew up in Southington and lived in town with his wife and their two young sons. He was a 2007 graduate of Southington High School and a 2011 graduate from Central Connecticut State University.

He was a nine-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, a member of the 125th Training Troop and graduated from K9 Academy as part of the 223rd Patrol Dog Class in December 2021.