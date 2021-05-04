Lake Compounce to Open Saturday

Lake Compounce will open this weekend, three weeks earlier than usual.

The amusement park in Bristol will open on Saturday for its 175th season.

“We’re ready to celebrate our nearly two centuries of history this summer at Lake Compounce,” general manager Larry Gorneault Jr. said in a statement “The transformation we’ve undergone this offseason embraces our past while creating a more inviting and exciting amusement park for our Guests to enjoy.”

There is a new waterslide, Venus Vortex, and it’s six stories high.

Bites & Pints, a new food and beverage festival is planned for June.

There are precautions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Compounce will monitor capacity for social distancing and facial coverings will be required for all staff as well as guests 2 years old and up.

Lake Compounce officials said Facial coverings can be removed while eating or drinking, and while enjoying water-based attractions such as the Crocodile Cove water park.

People are asked to wash hands often with soap and water and avoid touching your face.

Lake Compounce is open Saturdays and Sundays, plus Memorial Day, from May 8 through June 26. Then, the park will be open Thursdays through Mondays until Aug. 22.

Park leaders will monitor attendance and conditions in the region with hopes of expanding operating days and hours.